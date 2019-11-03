Report: Seahawks Considered Antonio Brown, Russell Wilson Pushed for WR

Issac Baldizon/Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks did "their due diligence" on free-agent wideout Antonio Brown before claiming Josh Gordon off waivers on Friday, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

According to that report, "Even star quarterback Russell Wilson was pushing the Seahawks to sign Brown before they claimed Gordon, according to sources."

