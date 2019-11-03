Report: Seahawks Considered Antonio Brown, Russell Wilson Pushed for WR

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistNovember 3, 2019

MIAMI, FL - OCTOBER 23: Celebrity Antonio Brown attends the game between the Miami Heat and the Memphis Grizzlies on October 23, 2019 at American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images)
Issac Baldizon/Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks did "their due diligence" on free-agent wideout Antonio Brown before claiming Josh Gordon off waivers on Friday, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

According to that report, "Even star quarterback Russell Wilson was pushing the Seahawks to sign Brown before they claimed Gordon, according to sources."

                

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

