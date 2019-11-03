Amway College Football Poll 2019: Complete Week 11 Rankings Released

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

1. Alabama

2. LSU

3. Clemson

4. Ohio State

5. Penn State

6. Georgia

7. Oregon

8. Oklahoma

9. Utah

10. Baylor

11. Florida

12. Auburn

13. Minnesota

14. Michigan

15. Notre Dame

16. Wisconsin

17. Cincinnati

18. Iowa

19. Memphis

20. Wake Forest

21. Boise State

22. Kansas State

23. SMU

24. San Diego State

25. Navy

Teams dropped from rankings: Appalachian State, Texas

The Georgia Bulldogs kept their College Football Playoff hopes alive Saturday. In the process, they extinguished those same aspirations for the Florida Gators.

Jake Fromm and the Bulldogs beat Florida 24-17 behind the quarterback's 279 passing yards and two touchdowns. That left Georgia alone atop the SEC East.

"There's been a lot of outside noise, and this has been a challenge to our guys to not listen to the outside noise but to really jell within our locker room," Fromm said after the game. "To come out and respond and play the way we did today, it really shows what our guys are made of, their hearts and what we mean to each other."

Georgia isn't out of the woods yet, with conference matchups against Missouri, Auburn and Texas A&M to come. And even if the Bulldogs reach the SEC title game, they'll still need to beat either Alabama or LSU to be firm contenders for a playoff spot.

But Saturday's win was still huge.

Whatever slim hopes SMU might have had of sneaking into the playoff conversation ended Saturday against Memphis, meanwhile, as the Tigers handed the Mustangs their first loss of the season in a 54-48 thriller.

Brady White (350 passing yards, three touchdowns) and Antonio Gibson (227 yards from scrimmage, three total touchdowns) were incredible for Memphis in the American Athletic showdown.

"The momentum swings, there were highs, there were lows," Memphis head coach Mike Norvell said. "There was a great response from our Memphis Tigers. I want to say thank you to Memphis. Memphis had an opportunity to be showcased, and much like this football team, it rose to the occasion."

How wild is the AAC this year? With the win, the one-loss Tigers aren't even atop the AAC West. No, that distinction belongs to Navy, while Cincinnati sits atop the East. Five teams in total have just one (or zero) conference loss.

Beyond those results and a Georgia Southern upset of Appalachian State, chalk held.

Looking ahead, no matchup this season will be more anticipated than Saturday's showdown between LSU and Alabama in Tuscaloosa. It's a game that not only will likely decide the SEC West but also one with enormous implications for the playoff picture.

Other matchups to watch include a pair of Big Ten contests between ranked teams when Penn State faces Minnesota and Iowa takes on Wisconsin.