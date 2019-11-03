Watch The Rock Arrive to UFC 244 at Madison Square Garden Carrying BMF Belt

Watch The Rock Arrive to UFC 244 at Madison Square Garden Carrying BMF BeltNovember 3, 2019
Josh Hedges/Getty Images
The Madison Square Garden crowd at UFC 244 got its money's worth before the main event ever got underway on Saturday night.
Ahead of the Nate Diaz-Jorge Masvidal fight, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson made a grand entrance as he brought out the BMF belt (NSFW language) to a vibrant crowd:
The Rock presented the belt to Masvidal after his win, via ESPN MMA:
According to TMZ Sports, the BMF belt—which has the words "Baddest Motherf--ker" engraved—cost approximately $50,000 to make.
