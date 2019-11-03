Watch The Rock Arrive to UFC 244 at Madison Square Garden Carrying BMF Belt

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistNovember 3, 2019

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 02: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson presents the BMF Belt during the UFC 244 event at Madison Square Garden on November 02, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Josh Hedges/Getty Images

The Madison Square Garden crowd at UFC 244 got its money's worth before the main event ever got underway on Saturday night.

Ahead of the Nate Diaz-Jorge Masvidal fight, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson made a grand entrance as he brought out the BMF belt (NSFW language) to a vibrant crowd:

The Rock presented the belt to Masvidal after his win, via ESPN MMA:

According to TMZ Sports, the BMF belt—which has the words "Baddest Motherf--ker" engraved—cost approximately $50,000 to make.

