Watch The Rock Arrive to UFC 244 at Madison Square Garden Carrying BMF Belt

Josh Hedges/Getty Images

The Madison Square Garden crowd at UFC 244 got its money's worth before the main event ever got underway on Saturday night.

Ahead of the Nate Diaz-Jorge Masvidal fight, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson made a grand entrance as he brought out the BMF belt (NSFW language) to a vibrant crowd:

The Rock presented the belt to Masvidal after his win, via ESPN MMA:

According to TMZ Sports, the BMF belt—which has the words "Baddest Motherf--ker" engraved—cost approximately $50,000 to make.