Luka Doncic Gets 3 Stitches, Avoids Concussion After Bloody Head Laceration

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic required three stitches to close a head laceration suffered during Friday night's 119-110 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, but team doctors ruled out a concussion.

ESPN's Tim MacMahon provided postgame comments from Doncic, who confirmed he was tested for a concussion both on the bench and after the game.

"I felt a little bit weird a few minutes after the hit, but then it was OK," he said. "There was nothing to worry about. ... It was a little headache. I had a little headache for a few minutes, but then it was over. I put some ice on it and it was better."

