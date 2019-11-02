Video: LeBron James Calls Luka Doncic a 'Bad Motherf--ker' After Lakers vs. Mavs

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorNovember 2, 2019

Dallas Mavericks' Maxi Kleber (42), Justin Jackson, Tim Hardaway Jr., second from right, and Luka Doncic (77) defend as Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) goes up to make a pass during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

LeBron James and Luka Doncic each posted triple-doubles in a duel in Dallas on Friday, and afterward, the King gave the 20-year-old guard lofty praise (warning: video contains profanity):

"You're a bad motherf--ker," James said.

James had 39 points, 16 assists, 12 rebounds and four steals to lead Los Angeles to a 119-110 overtime win. Doncic posted 31 points, 15 assists and 13 boards.

The two set all kinds of triple-double marks:     

They did it in style as well, with James and Doncic stuffing highlight reels all evening:

The pair also made a couple of clutch passes down the regulation stretch. Doncic found Dorian Finney-Smith for a three-pointer with 31.0 seconds remaining, but James spotted Danny Green for a game-tying, buzzer-beating three to send the game into overtime:

James and the Lakers got the last laugh. The four-time NBA MVP posted nine points in the extra frame, including this three over Doncic that gave L.A. a seven-point edge:

L.A. and Dallas will meet three more times in the regular season. The Lakers will host the Mavs on Dec. 1 and Dec. 29, and Dallas will welcome L.A. back to American Airlines Center on Jan. 10.

