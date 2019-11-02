Video: LeBron James Calls Luka Doncic a 'Bad Motherf--ker' After Lakers vs. Mavs

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

LeBron James and Luka Doncic each posted triple-doubles in a duel in Dallas on Friday, and afterward, the King gave the 20-year-old guard lofty praise (warning: video contains profanity):

"You're a bad motherf--ker," James said.

James had 39 points, 16 assists, 12 rebounds and four steals to lead Los Angeles to a 119-110 overtime win. Doncic posted 31 points, 15 assists and 13 boards.

The two set all kinds of triple-double marks:

They did it in style as well, with James and Doncic stuffing highlight reels all evening:

The pair also made a couple of clutch passes down the regulation stretch. Doncic found Dorian Finney-Smith for a three-pointer with 31.0 seconds remaining, but James spotted Danny Green for a game-tying, buzzer-beating three to send the game into overtime:

James and the Lakers got the last laugh. The four-time NBA MVP posted nine points in the extra frame, including this three over Doncic that gave L.A. a seven-point edge:

L.A. and Dallas will meet three more times in the regular season. The Lakers will host the Mavs on Dec. 1 and Dec. 29, and Dallas will welcome L.A. back to American Airlines Center on Jan. 10.