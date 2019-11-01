Shams: Joel Embiid, Karl-Anthony Towns Don't Have Personal Animosity After Fight

Shams: Joel Embiid, Karl-Anthony Towns Don't Have Personal Animosity After FightNovember 1, 2019
There "actually isn't anything personal" between Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid and Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns despite their back-and-forth both on and off the court through the years, sources told Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.
The rivalry reached a tipping point Wednesday night in Philadelphia when the two big men were involved in an on-court altercation:
