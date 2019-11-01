Shams: Joel Embiid, Karl-Anthony Towns Don't Have Personal Animosity After Fight

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistNovember 1, 2019

PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 30: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers gets in a fight with Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the Minnesota Timberwolves in the third quarter at the Wells Fargo Center on October 30, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

There "actually isn't anything personal" between Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid and Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns despite their back-and-forth both on and off the court through the years, sources told Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

The rivalry reached a tipping point Wednesday night in Philadelphia when the two big men were involved in an on-court altercation:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

