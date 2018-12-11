Jimmy Butler Re-Lives Infamous Timberwolves Practice, Requesting Trade

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

The Jimmy Butler saga was the talk of the basketball world during the preseason and the start of the 2018-19 regular season, and now, the Philadelphia 76ers star is giving his side of how things played out.

Appearing on teammate JJ Redick's The JJ Redick Podcast, Butler made it clear that he was upfront with the Minnesota Timberwolves at the beginning of the summer about his desire to be traded, even though breaking the news to coach Tom Thibodeau—who he also played for with the Chicago Bulls—was "one of the hardest things I had to do."

As for that infamous practice, Butler revealed that issues arose when someone told him he had to participate:

"It's not really heated [with Wolves management]. We're literally just talking, and then somebody says: 'You're gonna practice.' Now, first of all, I have a for-real problem with authority. When somebody’s telling me what to do as a grown man, I have a problem with it. So now you done lit the match, but ain’t nothin’ on fire yet. You just lit the match.

"I was like: 'First of all, you're not going to tell me what I’m gonna do. If I choose to practice, I'll choose to practice.' And I’m like: 'Nah, I don't know just yet.' And then he was like: 'No, you're gonna practice.' Now you’re getting that fire a little too close to me, so I’m like: 'Let me tell you something, if I'm going to practice, I'll come off the bench, like I’ll play with this second group if I want to as long as I’m out there in practice.' Boom.

"This person goes: 'No, you're gonna play with the starters.' There you go. You did got me now. No I'm not. I'm gonna play with the third-stringers, now what? I'm telling them I don't think it's a good idea to do it, because I know whenever I go in there, I'm trying to basically just prove a point."

Butler also revealed a never-before-known nugget about his stint with the third-stringers.

"I only shot the ball one time. I only shot the ball once," he added. "Oh, I was dominating, but I only shot the ball once. Dimes, boom, boom, boom. Steals, blocks. I only shot the ball one time."

