Conor McGregor Agrees to Plea Deal, Avoids Jail Time in Bar Punch Case

John Locher/Associated Press

Conor McGregor pleaded guilty on Friday to one charge of assault stemming from him punching a man in the face at a bar in Ireland in April, according to ESPN's Sean Nevin and Marc Raimondi.

The 31-year-old UFC star avoided jail time but was fined €1,000 ($1,116.16).

On April 6, McGregor was at the Marble Arch Pub in Dublin. According to Nevin and Raimondi, tempers flared when McGregor asked a customer to take a shot of his Proper 12 whiskey, with the MMA fighter becoming upset when the man declined.

McGregor subsequently hit the man in the head, as footage obtained by TMZ Sports showed:

McGregor has since apologized to the man and provided him with an undisclosed amount of money.

"I assure you nothing of this nature will happen again regarding me," McGregor said in court, per Nevin and Raimondi.

It's not the first time McGregor has shown remorse for punching the man. In September, McGregor told ESPN's Ariel Helwani that he "was in the wrong":

McGregor has not fought since he was defeated by Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 in October 2018. He tweeted on March 26 that he was retiring from MMA, but he would have a change of heart soon after, tweeting on April 3 that he would be returning to the Octagon.

McGregor revealed in late October that he would make his official return on Jan. 18 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Though he said he knew who he would be fighting, he did not name his opponent.