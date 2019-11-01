Conor McGregor Agrees to Plea Deal, Avoids Jail Time in Bar Punch Case

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistNovember 1, 2019

Conor McGregor reacts after losing to Khabib Nurmagomedov in a lightweight title mixed martial arts bout at UFC 229 in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. Nurmagomedov won the fight by submission during the fourth round to retain the title. (AP Photo/John Locher)
John Locher/Associated Press

Conor McGregor pleaded guilty on Friday to one charge of assault stemming from him punching a man in the face at a bar in Ireland in April, according to ESPN's Sean Nevin and Marc Raimondi.

The 31-year-old UFC star avoided jail time but was fined €1,000 ($1,116.16).

On April 6, McGregor was at the Marble Arch Pub in Dublin. According to Nevin and Raimondi, tempers flared when McGregor asked a customer to take a shot of his Proper 12 whiskey, with the MMA fighter becoming upset when the man declined.

McGregor subsequently hit the man in the head, as footage obtained by TMZ Sports showed:

McGregor has since apologized to the man and provided him with an undisclosed amount of money.

"I assure you nothing of this nature will happen again regarding me," McGregor said in court, per Nevin and Raimondi.

It's not the first time McGregor has shown remorse for punching the man. In September, McGregor told ESPN's Ariel Helwani that he "was in the wrong":

McGregor has not fought since he was defeated by Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 in October 2018. He tweeted on March 26 that he was retiring from MMA, but he would have a change of heart soon after, tweeting on April 3 that he would be returning to the Octagon.

McGregor revealed in late October that he would make his official return on Jan. 18 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Though he said he knew who he would be fighting, he did not name his opponent.

Related

    Masvidal vs. Diaz Predictions

    👊 Who wins the 'BMF' belt? 🤔 Can Till overcome Gastelum? 🔮 Full staff predictions for UFC 244

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Masvidal vs. Diaz Predictions

    Kelsey McCarson
    via Bleacher Report

    What Diaz, Masvidal and Fans Can Learn from Original BMF

    MMA logo
    MMA

    What Diaz, Masvidal and Fans Can Learn from Original BMF

    Scott Harris
    via Bleacher Report

    Walt Harris Withdraws from Overeem Fight

    Harris will continue the search for his missing 19-year-old stepdaughter

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Walt Harris Withdraws from Overeem Fight

    Mike Bohn
    via MMA Junkie

    Zahabi Claims GSP Is GOAT Unless Khabib Keeps Winning 

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Zahabi Claims GSP Is GOAT Unless Khabib Keeps Winning 

    MMA Fighting
    via MMA Fighting