Look: Warriors' Stephen Curry Says 'Be Back Soon,' Posts Photo of Injury

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistOctober 31, 2019

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is putting on a brave face after breaking his left hand during Wednesday's 121-110 loss to the Phoenix Suns

On Thursday, the two-time NBA MVP posted an image of his right hand wrapped up, with a caption indicating that he will "be back soon."

Curry broke his left hand during the third quarter when he attempted to drive past Suns center Aron Baynes for a layup. He landed hard on the court, and Baynes, who was called for a blocking foul, fell on his hand. 

Per Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle, the Warriors announced Thursday that Curry had a CT scan and they hope to know Friday if he will require surgery.

The early returns for Golden State this season haven't been encouraging, even before Curry's injury. Wednesday's loss dropped the team's record to 1-3, and the defense ranks last in the NBA in efficiency with 118.1 points allowed per 100 possessions. 

Curry is leading the Warriors in scoring with 20.3 points per game, despite shooting only 40.9 percent from the field and 24.3 percent on three-pointers. His 6.5 assists per game is his highest mark since the 2016-17 season. 

