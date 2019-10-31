Nationals Parade 2019: Predictions, Viewing Info for World Series Celebration

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Just call it Parade Capital, USA.

On Saturday, Washington, DC will throw its second championship parade in as many years as it celebrates its newest victorious team, the Washington Nationals, who on Wednesday stunned the Houston Astros in Game 7 to clinch the first World Series victory in franchise history. Plus, the parade to honor the WNBA champion Washington Mystics will be held in Spring 2020.

The parade will be held over the weekend to maximize the number of fans who can turn out and turn up.

Everything you need to know to tune in to the parade from afar or attend in person is below. And judging by the antics from fans during the Capitals' celebration last year, we'll also try to prepare you for situations you might encounter if you do indeed find yourself on the ground in the nation's capital.

Washington Nationals Championship Parade Details

Date: Saturday, November 2, 2019

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Location: Constitution Avenue and 15th Street NW



Route: East on Constitution Avenue NW to Pennsylvania Avenue and 3rd Street NW for team rally

TV: MLB Network (national) and local affiliates

Mayor Muriel Bowser encourages fans to leave their cars at home and take public transportation to and from the celebration on Saturday.

Last year, the Capitals' celebratory parade drew "hundreds of thousands" of spectators, according to Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press, so expect some tight quarters on Constitution Avenue.

If you don't want to miss a second of the team's partying until the parade, the players are expected to arrive back in D.C. from Houston tonight around 6:15 ET at Dulles International Airport, per WTOP, which will be on the scene to record the fans warmly welcoming their champions home.

It should provide a good opportunity to get your first peek at the World Series trophy, as well.

Fans got a taste of what they can expect on Saturday as they watched the team let go and savor the moment in Houston on Wednesday night, spraying champagne and pouring beer like it was going out of style.

No need to experience any FOMO, however, if Ryan Zimmerman is to be believed.

"I hope you're ready for us to come home," Zimmerman said, according to The Washington Post, "because it's going to be absolutely bananas."

Given the improbable nature of this team, which sat 12 games under .500 in late May, bringing home its first-ever World Series trophy this year, expect the crowds to be even more raucous than they were for their hockey team last June.

Fans who plan to attend Saturday's parade can opt in to text alerts about safety, transit and weather by texting "NATS" to 888-777.

If you're there in person, be sure to use the hashtag #FightFinished to document the festivities.