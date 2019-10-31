Report: Joe Flacco out 4-6 Weeks with Neck Injury, Won't Need Surgery

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Denver Broncos quarterback Joe Flacco is expected to miss four to six weeks with a neck injury, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Schefter noted surgery is not viewed as a necessity, though Flacco will receive a pair of additional medical opinions to determine the best course of action.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported the "most likely option" is Flacco will land on injured reserve because of a herniated disk. NFL Network colleague Ian Rapoport previously mentioned IR was "strongly" being considered:

On Monday, head coach Vic Fangio ruled Flacco out of the team's Week 9 clash against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. Brandon Allen—who was claimed off waivers from the Los Angeles Rams on Sept. 1—will start in Flacco's place.

Denver's bye falls in Week 10, perhaps limiting the amount of game action Flacco will miss.

In his first year in Denver, Flacco has completed 65.3 percent of his passes for 1,822 yards, six touchdowns and five interceptions. He has led the team to a 2-6 record through the first half of the season.

Injuries are not something the 2008 first-round pick had to deal with early in his career. He started the first 122 regular-season contests, never missing a game until Year 8. He missed just six games through 10 seasons, with all six coming in 2015.

However, the 34-year-old has had to deal with injuries the past two seasons.

Flacco, then with the Baltimore Ravens, started the first nine games of the 2018 campaign before a hip injury sidelined him. By the time he was healthy enough to play again, rookie Lamar Jackson had seized the starting job on his way to leading the Ravens to the AFC North crown.

For the second consecutive season, an injury has kept Flacco out of action. And now, his season may be in jeopardy.

Flacco has two years and $44.5 million remaining on his contract beyond 2019. Denver acquired the Super Bowl XLVII MVP from Baltimore in March in exchange for a 2019 fourth-round pick.