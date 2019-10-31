LeBron James Wishes Warriors' Stephen Curry 'Speedy' Recovery After Hand Injury

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James took to social media on Thursday to extend his support to longtime NBA Finals nemesis Stephen Curry amid injury:

The Golden State Warriors star suffered a broken left hand during Wednesday's 121-110 loss to the Phoenix Suns. A timetable for his return is unknown.

James, then with the Cleveland Cavaliers, and Curry have long been viewed as rivals, given their lengthy history of on-court battles. Golden State and Cleveland went head-to-head in the Finals in four consecutive seasons from 2015 to 2018, with the Warriors coming out on top in three of the four showdowns.

The Cavaliers' lone triumph? When James led the Cavaliers back from a 3-1 series deficit in 2016 to prevent Curry—then the two-time reigning NBA MVP—and the 73-9 Warriors from staking their claim as the greatest team in league history.

Also of note, James and Curry were involved in a heated exchange on the court during Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals:

Ultimately, though, there is no shortage of respect between the two stars.

James and the Lakers are viewed as one of the top contenders to end the Warriors' five-year reign atop the Western Conference. Curry's injury is just the latest blow to a Golden State squad that is depleted, with Klay Thompson (ACL), Kevon Looney (hamstring) and Jacob Evans (adductor) already sidelined by injuries.

With Curry, the Warriors had lost three of their first four games, with each loss coming by double figures. Without Curry, they will lean heavily upon Draymond Green and D'Angelo Russell to try to remain competitive.

Curry has shown the ability to play through some injuries through the years, but at this point, it seems unlikely that he will be on the court when the Warriors and Lakers go head-to-head for the first time this season at the Staples Center on Nov. 13.