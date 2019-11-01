Warriors' Stephen Curry Out at Least 3 Months After Surgery on Hand Injury

Ben Margot/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is expected to miss at least three months after suffering a broken left hand during Wednesday night's game against the Phoenix Suns.

The Warriors announced the two-time NBA MVP underwent surgery in Los Angeles on Friday:

Curry was injured during the third quarter after Phoenix center Aron Baynes fell on his hand while attempting to take a charge.

Head coach Steve Kerr revealed after Golden State's 121-110 loss that a remorseful Baynes checked in on Curry after the game.

"Aron Baynes came up after the game and wanted to know how was Steph was doing," Kerr said, per Anthony Slater of The Athletic. "He felt really bad. Just a random basketball play. Stuff happens."

Prior to the injury, Curry had struggled shooting the ball to start the season. He was averaging 20.3 points per game on 40.9 percent shooting, including just 9-of-37 (24.3 percent) from three-point range, through four games.

Meanwhile, the Warriors have dropped three of their first four games, with each loss coming by double digits.

Losing Curry will be a devastating blow for a Warriors squad—which lacks depth due to salary constraints—already riddled by injury. Klay Thompson could miss the entire season after suffering a torn ACL in June during the 2019 NBA Finals. Guard Jacob Evans (adductor strain) and center Kevon Looney (hamstring) are expected to miss extended time as well.

Now, Golden State will lean heavily upon three-time All-Star Draymond Green and 2019 All-Star D'Angelo Russell, in his first year with the Warriors, with Curry out.