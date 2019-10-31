Warriors Rumors: Jacob Evans' Contract Option Exercised After Steph Curry Injury

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors will pick up the third-year option on guard Jacob Evans' rookie contract, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Evans was drafted 28th overall out of Cincinnati in 2018. He will receive $2 million in base salary in 2020-21, per Spotrac. The Warriors also hold a $3.6 million club option for 2021-22.

Evans endured a tough rookie campaign last season, as he split time between the NBA and G League. He averaged just 1.3 points on 34 percent shooting in 6.8 minutes per game for Golden State, making just 30 appearances.

In 21 G League games, he averaged 11.3 points per game while shooting 43.5 percent from the floor.

Evans admitted to The Athletic's Ethan Strauss that receiving limited playing time was a tough adjustment for him. Not only that, but a finger injury from college also lingered last season.

The second-year guard has gotten off to a solid start this season, going 5-of-12 from the field—including 4-of-8 from three-point range—through his first three games.

"You can see the experience of Jacob having a year under his belt," Kerr said recently, per Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle. "He just looks a lot more comfortable out there than he did a year ago."

Unfortunately for him, he is expected to miss three weeks due to an adductor strain in his left hip. He likely would have been in line for increased minutes after two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry suffered a broken hand on Wednesday night.

Picking up Evans' option makes sense for Golden State. The 22-year-old has shown signs of improvement this season, and for a Warriors club that does not have much depth due to salary constraints, he could prove to be a valuable piece of the rotation when healthy.