ESPN College GameDay 2019: Week 10 Schedule, Location, Predictions and More

ESPN College GameDay gets unorthodox again in Week 10 with a trip to Memphis and Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium to take in a battle between the No. 15 SMU Mustangs and the No. 24 Memphis Tigers.

In Week 9, Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit, Lee Corso and Desmond Howard stopped in South Dakota to watch North Dakota State take down South Dakota State 23-16 in the Dakota Marker game.

This time, the ACC clash trumps big games such as Florida vs. Georgia, which has possible SEC Championship implications and beyond at stake.

But given the play of Memphis and SMU, the encounter figures to be well worth the spotlight. Here's the scoop on the game itself and the preview show.

College GameDay Week 10 Info

Date: Saturday, November 2

Time (ET): 9 a.m. to noon; game is at 7:30 p.m.

Location: Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium



Watch: ABC



Live Stream: ESPN+

Preview

The Mustangs have been one of the better feel-good stories of the season after rattling off eight consecutive wins.

Thank a flashy, high-powered offense that has scored 41 or more points six times this year, all six of those coming over the past seven games.

Shane Buechele leads the way under center for SMU, completing 63.2 percent of his passes with 20 touchdowns against seven interceptions. The ground game behind him has put up 24 touchdowns, 14 of those going to Xavier Jones.

This isn't some dink-and-dunk boring attack, either, as Pro Football Focus helped to illustrate:

Most opponents have simply been overwhelmed in the face of the offensive onslaught.

Memphis doesn't figure to be one of those teams. Not only do the Tigers own this series as of late, but their own offense also puts up nearly 40 points per game.

In fact, the Tigers have breached the 40-point barrier five times, with the lone blemish on the 7-1 record a 30-28 road loss to a five-win Temple team (that SMU later beat). But the loss hasn't been the end of the world, not with Brady White completing 69.0 percent of his passes with 20 touchdowns against just four interceptions.

Memphis makes plenty of headway on the ground too, averaging five yards per carry with 18 scores. And through the air, a staggering nine players have caught touchdowns.

Memphis coach Mike Norvell had some interesting thoughts on College GameDay coming to his stomping grounds, as captured by Kevin Barbee of Local 24 News in Memphis:

And those stomping grounds have been good to the Tigers—they are 17-1 at this locale since the start of the 2017 season. That means while SMU has been a darling of sorts this year, Memphis' ability to match offensively and a supreme home-field advantage make this a perplexing, if not entertaining matchup.

Prediction

This one is going to be akin to a fireworks show, as both offenses figure to pile on the points.

The difference? Locale and series history. Both favor Memphis in a big way, and there isn't a reason to think they won't come into play again here. Second, SMU is fresh off a scare of the 34-31 variety against Houston, which hardly registers as an escape of a 3-5 team.

It helps swing the prediction that the game's biggest X-factor rests on the Memphis sideline. Kenneth Gainwell has been unstoppable out of the backfield, piling up 979 yards and 11 touchdowns on a 7.1 per-carry average, cruising past the 100-yard barrier in six consecutive games and counting.

Gainwell is a way for Memphis to keep the crowd in it and to control tempo by way of keeping SMU's offense off the field, which will take its toll by the final frame.

Prediction: Memphis 41, SMU 38