AEW, NXT Drop in Wednesday Ratings Amid Game 7 of 2019 World Series

Noam Galai/Getty Images

For the fifth consecutive week, AEW Dynamite on TNT came out ahead of WWE NXT on USA Network in the Wednesday night ratings battle.

Facing stiff competition from Game 7 of the World Series between the Washington Nationals and Houston Astros, as well as multiple NBA games, AEW Dynamite averaged 759,000 viewers during its two-hour show, while WWE NXT brought in 580,000 viewers, according to Wrestling Inc's Raj Giri.

AEW saw its viewership decrease from last week's 963,000, and NXT went down from the 698,000 viewers it averaged last week.



Entering this week, AEW and NXT had each seen their viewership fall with each passing week. AEW debuted to tune of 1.41 million viewers this month, while NXT's debut on USA garnered 1.1 million viewers two weeks before that.

Several newsworthy moments occurred on both Dynamite and NXT this week to set the stage for upcoming pay-per-view events.

On Dynamite, Kazarian and Scorpio Sky beat The Lucha Brothers, Pentagon and Fenix in the finals of a tournament to determine the inaugural AEW Tag Team champions.

Also, Chris Jericho and Cody had a contract signing for their AEW World Championship match at Full Gear, and Jon Moxley cut a heated promo on Kenny Omega ahead of their unsanctioned match at Full Gear.

NXT featured Finn Balor's explanation for why he attacked Johnny Gargano and turned heel one week earlier, and two major announcements were made for next month's NXT TakeOver: WarGames.

After Io Shirai beat Candice LeRae in a singles match and The Kabuki Warriors retained the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships against Dakota Kai and Tegan Nox, a brawl broke out involving most of NXT's top women's wrestlers.

As a result, NXT general manager William Regal announced the first-ever women's WarGames match featuring Shirai, LeRae, Nox, Kai, Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Shayna Baszler, Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir.

To close the show, Tommaso Ciampa suggested that he, Matt Riddle, Keith Lee and another Superstar would face Undisputed Era in a WarGames match at TakeOver: WarGames as well.

Next week will be the go-home show prior to Full Gear for AEW, while NXT will attempt to build on this week's announcements with TakeOver: WarGames still a few weeks away.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).