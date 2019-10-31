Kyrie Irving Says 'I'm Here to Be Myself' Amid Rumors of Nets' Concerns About PG

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving shrugged off reported behind-the-scenes concerns since joining the team and questioned why he wasn't asked about the situation until after the rumors became public.

ESPN's Jackie MacMullan reported Tuesday the Nets have already grown weary of his "mood swings," including one during the team's trip to China that left "everyone scratching their heads as to what precipitated it."

"I don't have to be perfect for anyone here, nor do I have to be perfect for the public," Irving told reporters following Wednesday night's 118-108 loss to the Indiana Pacers. "I am not here to dispel any perception, I am here to be myself."

He added: "It is just interesting to watch it unfold to see how it can affect everyone around you, yet no one asked me. Until everyone said something about it. Then they watched it trickle in like a little wild fire, like, 'Who is Kyrie now?'"

Irving signed with Brooklyn in July as part of a blockbuster offseason that also featured the acquisition of Kevin Durant, who's expected to miss the entire 2019-20 season while recovering from an Achilles injury.

The 27-year-old Duke product has enjoyed a strong on-court start to his Nets career. He's averaging 35.3 points along with 6.3 assists, 6.0 rebounds and 1.5 steals through four games.

Although MacMullan described the Nets' concerns by stating Irving "lapses into these funks, he often shuts down, unwilling to communicate with the coaching staff, front office and, sometimes, even his teammates," Durant told ESPN it comes down to understanding the person.

"I look at Kyrie as somebody who is an artist," Durant says. "You have to leave him alone. You know what he'll bring to the table every night because he cares so much about the game."

Irving said during his meeting with the media Wednesday he's not worried about the outside perception.

"Who cares what ESPN or anyone says?" he said. "I love myself. I love my family. I love my friends. I love playing basketball."

Amid the drama, the Nets have fallen to 1-3 during the season's early stages. Their three losses have been by a combined 12 points, however, suggesting they aren't far off despite the dramatic roster reconstruction over the summer.

Brooklyn is back in action Friday night when it welcomes the Houston Rockets to Barclays Center for a nationally televised game on ESPN.