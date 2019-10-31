Washington Nationals Parade 2019: Route, Date, Time, Live-Stream and TV Info

Elsa/Getty Images

The Washington Nationals won their first-ever World Series title thanks to a 6-2 Game 7 win over the Houston Astros on Wednesday.

With the win, the Nats joined the 2017-18 Capitals and 2019 Mystics to give the nation's capital three major American sports championships in a 16-month span.

That means a parade is forthcoming, and D.C. mayor Muriel Bowser's office provided the official details early Thursday morning, per Jim Lokay of Fox 5 News.

Here's a look at what they are as well as a quick recap of the Nats' improbable season.

Parade Details

Date and Time

The parade will begin Saturday at 2 p.m. ET.

Route

The route will start on Constitution Avenue NW at 15th Street NW, go east on Constitution Avenue NW and finish on Pennsylvania Avenue NW at 3rd Street NW.

Television and Live-Stream Information

Television and live-stream information was unknown as of Thursday at 1:30 a.m. ET, but if last season is any indication, MLB Network will be the national television home for the Nats' parade, with local Washington D.C. affiliates also providing celebration coverage.

MLB Network showcased the Boston Red Sox's 2018 parade with local Boston news stations providing coverage as well.

Potential Attendance

Per Mayor Bowser's June 2018 appearance on The Sports Junkies radio show, an estimated 500,000 people went to the National Mall to celebrate the Caps. A half-million people at minimum seems like a good bet for Saturday, especially considering that the Caps' celebration occurred on a work day (Tuesday).

Washington capped an improbable World Series run in which the Nats started the season 19-31, the National League's second-worst record as of May 23.

However, the Nats finished the season 74-38 en route to a Wild Card Game berth. Once there, Washington overcame a 3-1 deficit in the eighth inning to beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-3.

The Nats then engineered one of the greatest postseason runs in MLB history, beginning with a five-game NL Division Series win over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

In the win-or-take-all Game 5, Washington trailed 3-0 in the sixth and 3-1 in the eighth but won 7-3 in 10 innings thanks to a Howie Kendrick grand slam.

After a dominant NL Championship Series sweep over the St. Louis Cardinals, the Nationals then took down the 107-win Astros in seven games, winning all four on the road.

The Nationals are the first team to beat two 100-win teams in the same postseason since the 2004 Boston Red Sox and the first ever to beat two teams with at least 102 wins.

Per MLB Stats, the Nats had under a 0.1 percent chance to win the World Series on May 28, and their 19-31 start was the worst of any World Series champion in MLB history.

But Fall Classics aren't won in the spring, and now a championship parade is forthcoming.