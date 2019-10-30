Warriors' Steve Kerr Talks About Friendly Wager Made with Staff on Pelicans Game

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Head coach Steve Kerr led the Golden State Warriors to a high-flying 134-123 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday in which buckets were plentiful and defense was at a premium.

In addition to the Warriors' picking up their first win of the season, Kerr also revealed that he won a dollar off assistant coach Aaron Miles thanks to a 228-point over/under bet.

Kerr provided the details on the Tolbert, Krueger & Brooks podcast (h/t Drew Shiller of NBC Sports):

"I have to admit something to you. I set an over/under with the rest of the coaching staff on total points. This is probably against NBA rules—I may lose my job over this, probably not a smart thing to say on the radio—but before the game, seeing their lineup and seeing our lineup—they're small, we're small, we got shooters everywhere, so do they.

"For $1—over/under—I think I set it at 228. Aaron Miles jumped in, he goes, 'Under, it's going under.' Poor Aaron. The last two minutes, I think New Orleans made like five 3s or something (laughter).

"And by that time I had completely forgotten about it. Then we get into the locker room after the game and Aaron hands me a dollar, and I burst out laughing."

Betting is technically against NBA rules, and Mark Woods of ESPN.com summarized them in a Jan. 16 piece.

However, an innocuous dollar wager shouldn't be any cause for concern at NBA headquarters.

As for what Kerr can do with that dollar in San Francisco, the answer is not much. However, he can peruse Daisy Barringer of Thrillist's "official San Francisco dollar menu" or perhaps head to the Friends of the San Francisco Public Library's Big Book Sale.

Kerr and the Warriors will host the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday. Caesars Sportsbook set the over/under at 230.5 points.