Lakers Rumors: Kyle Kuzma to Return from Foot Injury, Make Season Debut Friday

Kyle Kuzma will make his season debut for the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday against the Dallas Mavericks.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Lakers will ease their star forward back into the rotation after he missed more than one month with a foot injury.

Lakers head coach Frank Vogel told reporters on Tuesday that Kuzma was traveling with the team this week with the hope he would be able to play at some point on their three-game road trip.

The team announced on Sept. 26 that Kuzma would be out indefinitely due to a stress reaction in his left foot suffered during his stint with USA Basketball over the summer.

Vogel has had to adjust his lineups to start this season with Kuzma and Rajon Rondo dealing with injuries. They haven't skipped a beat through four games with a 3-1 record, including three straight wins since losing the season opener against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Kuzma will add high-end scoring depth to Los Angeles' roster. Anthony Davis, LeBron James and Danny Green are the only players averaging at least 10 points per game so far in 2019-20.

In 70 games (68 starts) last season, Kuzma averaged 18.7 points and 5.5 rebounds per contest.