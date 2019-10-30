Lakers Rumors: Kyle Kuzma to Return from Foot Injury, Make Season Debut Friday

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistOctober 30, 2019

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 29: Kyle Kuzma #0 of the Los Angeles Lakers smiles and warms up before the game against the Memphis Grizzlies on October 29, 2019 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Kyle Kuzma will make his season debut for the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday against the Dallas Mavericks

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Lakers will ease their star forward back into the rotation after he missed more than one month with a foot injury. 

Lakers head coach Frank Vogel told reporters on Tuesday that Kuzma was traveling with the team this week with the hope he would be able to play at some point on their three-game road trip.

The team announced on Sept. 26 that Kuzma would be out indefinitely due to a stress reaction in his left foot suffered during his stint with USA Basketball over the summer. 

Vogel has had to adjust his lineups to start this season with Kuzma and Rajon Rondo dealing with injuries. They haven't skipped a beat through four games with a 3-1 record, including three straight wins since losing the season opener against the Los Angeles Clippers

Kuzma will add high-end scoring depth to Los Angeles' roster. Anthony Davis, LeBron James and Danny Green are the only players averaging at least 10 points per game so far in 2019-20. 

In 70 games (68 starts) last season, Kuzma averaged 18.7 points and 5.5 rebounds per contest. 

