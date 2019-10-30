Kemba Walker, Jayson Tatum Power Celtics' Comeback Win vs. Giannis, Bucks

The Boston Celtics overcame a 19-point deficit to win their third straight game after defeating the visiting Milwaukee Bucks 116-105 on Wednesday at TD Garden.

Boston trailed 34-19 after one quarter and fell behind by 19 in the second. The Bucks still led by 15 points in the third, but the Celtics rolled off a 24-4 run into the fourth quarter and never looked back.

Boston's starting lineup, which scored all but eight of the team's points, helped the C's outscore Milwaukee by 27 in the second half.

The Bucks-Celtics game was the first matchup between the two teams since Milwaukee beat Boston 4-1 in last year's Eastern Conference Semifinals.

The Celtics improved to 3-1, and the Bucks fell to 2-2.

         

Notable Performances

Bucks F Giannis Antetokounmpo: 22 points, 14 rebounds, 5 assists

Bucks G/F Khris Middleton: 26 points, 6 rebounds

Celtics G Kemba Walker: 32 points, 6 assists, 6 rebounds

Celtics F Jayson Tatum: 25 points, 4 rebounds

Celtics F Gordon Hayward: 21 points, 10 rebounds, 7 assists

     

What's Next?

The Celtics will host the New York Knicks on Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Bucks will finish their two-game road trip against the Orlando Magic on Friday at 7 p.m.

        

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

