Warriors News: Willie Cauley-Stein to Make Team Debut vs. Suns After Foot Injury

Noah Graham/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors center Willie Cauley-Stein announced he will make his season debut Wednesday night against the Phoenix Suns, per Logan Murdock of NBC Sports.

The 26-year-old is in his first year with the Warriors after signing a two-year deal in the offseason.

Cauley-Stein had been dealing with a foot injury that had sidelined him since the start of training camp. As he explained at media day, he suffered the injury in a pickup game where he landed awkwardly after a lob.

He was projected to miss all of October but will return just before the end of the month.

His return will be huge for a team that has struggled defensively en route to a 1-2 start to the season. The 128 points allowed per game ranks 29th in the NBA while the 119.1 defensive rating is dead last, per Basketball Reference.

Opponents are shooting 62.3 percent from two-point range, highest in the league.

Kevon Looney's absence due to a hamstring injury has created an even bigger hole at center.

This is where Cauley-Stein can help after averaging 0.8 blocks and 0.9 steals per game in his four years with the Sacramento Kings. He set a career high with 2.9 defensive win shares last season.

The 7'0" big man will help solidify the post alongside Draymond Green and take pressure off the rest of the squad on that end of the court.