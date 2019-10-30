Hawks' Trae Young Won't Need MRI on Ankle Injury; Considered Day-to-Day

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Despite suffering a sprained ankle in Tuesday's game, Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young will reportedly not need an MRI, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

The Hawks announced he has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Miami Heat before being evaluated Monday.



However, he could return to the court as soon as next week, per Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic. Atlanta's next game is on Tuesday against the San Antonio Spurs.

He is currently listed as day-to-day, a positive prognosis after what seemingly could have been a devastating injury.

Young was helped off the court after rolling his ankle in the 112-97 loss to the Heat. He didn't return after scoring just five points in 11 minutes.

"It was painful," Young said after the game, per ESPN. "Knock on wood, I haven't had too many injuries. I've been blessed not to have too many injuries throughout my whole entire life, so that was definitely a tough pain."

Charania initially reported the injury could keep him out two weeks, with the Hawks staying cautious around their young star.

It now appears the 21-year-old will get a chance to return after minimal time off the court.

Young had been off to a lightning-fast start before the injury, averaging 34 points and nine assists in the first three games of the year. The Hawks followed his lead while earning a 2-1 record in the first three games.

However, limited depth at the position could cause the squad to suffer a significant setback while Young is unavailable.

Tyrone Wallace saw his first action of the season Tuesday night with Evan Turner also injured, and he would presumably get more playing time until the team is back to full strength.