Hawks' Trae Young Won't Need MRI on Ankle Injury; Considered Day-to-Day

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistOctober 30, 2019

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) lies on the court after an injury during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Despite suffering a sprained ankle in Tuesday's game, Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young will reportedly not need an MRI, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports. 

The Hawks announced he has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Miami Heat before being evaluated Monday.

However, he could return to the court as soon as next week, per Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic. Atlanta's next game is on Tuesday against the San Antonio Spurs.

He is currently listed as day-to-day, a positive prognosis after what seemingly could have been a devastating injury.

Young was helped off the court after rolling his ankle in the 112-97 loss to the Heat. He didn't return after scoring just five points in 11 minutes. 

"It was painful," Young said after the game, per ESPN. "Knock on wood, I haven't had too many injuries. I've been blessed not to have too many injuries throughout my whole entire life, so that was definitely a tough pain."

Charania initially reported the injury could keep him out two weeks, with the Hawks staying cautious around their young star.

It now appears the 21-year-old will get a chance to return after minimal time off the court.

Young had been off to a lightning-fast start before the injury, averaging 34 points and nine assists in the first three games of the year. The Hawks followed his lead while earning a 2-1 record in the first three games.

However, limited depth at the position could cause the squad to suffer a significant setback while Young is unavailable.

Tyrone Wallace saw his first action of the season Tuesday night with Evan Turner also injured, and he would presumably get more playing time until the team is back to full strength.

Related

    Game 4: Hawks at Heat

    Atlanta Hawks logo
    Atlanta Hawks

    Game 4: Hawks at Heat

    Peachtree Hoops
    via Peachtree Hoops

    Hawks: Trae Young could miss up to two weeks with ankle injury

    Atlanta Hawks logo
    Atlanta Hawks

    Hawks: Trae Young could miss up to two weeks with ankle injury

    Chase Irle
    via SportsTalkATL.com

    LeBron Has Passed Lakers Torch to AD

    Last night's win vs. Grizzlies confirmed Davis, not James, is Lakers' No. 1 option

    NBA logo
    NBA

    LeBron Has Passed Lakers Torch to AD

    Andy Bailey
    via Bleacher Report

    Best Opening Weeks from Top Stars ⭐

    Who had the most impressive showing?

    Atlanta Hawks logo
    Atlanta Hawks

    Best Opening Weeks from Top Stars ⭐

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report