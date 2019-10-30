Report: Giannis Likely to Be Heavily Pursued by Raptors in 2021 NBA Free Agency

Morry Gash/Associated Press

If Giannis Antetokounmpo decides to test the free-agent market after next season, the reigning NBA MVP will reportedly be pursued by the reigning NBA champions.

Per The Athletic's John Hollinger, the Toronto Raptors will likely be "one of the chief pursuers" of Antetokounmpo in the summer of 2021 if he becomes available.

There is the question of whether Antetokounmpo will become a free agent.

Per NBC Sports' Kurt Helin, NBA team executives expect the Greek Freak will sign a supermax contract extension this summer to remain with the Milwaukee Bucks.

From a financial standpoint, re-signing with the Bucks will allow Antetokounmpo an opportunity to maximize his earning potential. The 24-year-old is eligible to sign the largest contract in NBA history after this season with a total value of $247.3 million over five years, per ESPN's Bobby Marks.

Per Anita Elberse, a Harvard Business School professor, from an interview she did with Antetokounmpo over the summer (h/t Rick Rommell of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel), he said if the Bucks are "underperforming in the NBA next year, deciding whether to sign becomes a lot more difficult."

In the wake of losing Kawhi Leonard as a free agent, the Raptors have maintained long-term financial flexibility with Pascal Siakam as their only player signed to a guaranteed deal past the 2020-21 season.

There is great risk for Toronto, which hasn't historically been a destination for top free agents, if it puts all of its chips in Antetokounmpo, but team president Masai Ujiri isn't shy about making bold moves to upgrade his roster.