Kobe Bryant Says He Wouldn't Come Out of Retirement for Guaranteed Championship

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistOctober 30, 2019

FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2018 file photo, Kobe Bryant arrives at the 90th Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon in Beverly Hills, Calif. Bryant’s Granity Studios plans to release five middle grade and young adult novels in 2019 and 2020. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
Jordan Strauss/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant said Tuesday on the Ledlow & Parker podcast he would have no interest in coming out of retirement to join an NBA superteam, even if it meant missing out on a guaranteed championship.

Bryant told Turner Sports' Kristen Ledlow and Candace Parker (h/t Jasmyn Wimbish of CBS Sports) he prefers to earn his titles.

"I like my rings the hard way," he said. "I like fighting for them and earning them. I don't like jumping to the easier route, so I wouldn't take it."

Bryant won five championships with the Lakers during his career, which ended after the 2015-16 season. His final game was a memorable one as he scored 60 points in a win over the Utah Jazz.

The fact that he's one title behind Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan, combined with L.A.'s roster reconstruction over the past two years—highlighted by the arrivals of superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis—has led to unfounded speculation Kobe may look to return.

In August 2018, Bryant said on the Rich Eisen Show there was a "zero percent" chance he would make a comeback:

Although an argument could be made the Lakers need another wing scorer, especially one with the 18-time All-Star selection's track record, a Bryant return was always an extreme long shot. It's hard to imagine someone with his competitive fire taking on a backseat role.

Related

    LeBron Has Passed Lakers Torch to AD

    Last night's win vs. Grizzlies confirmed Davis, not James, is Lakers' No. 1 option

    NBA logo
    NBA

    LeBron Has Passed Lakers Torch to AD

    Andy Bailey
    via Bleacher Report

    AD Dominated Despite Shoulder Pain: 'It Was Bothering Me a Lot'

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    AD Dominated Despite Shoulder Pain: 'It Was Bothering Me a Lot'

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Best Opening Weeks from Top Stars ⭐

    Who had the most impressive showing?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Best Opening Weeks from Top Stars ⭐

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report

    Amar'e Stoudemire to Play in China

    Joins Lance Stephenson and Jeremy Lin as latest NBA stars to play in CBA

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Amar'e Stoudemire to Play in China

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report