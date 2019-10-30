Anthony Davis Drops 40 Points, 20 Rebounds as Lakers Beat Ja Morant, Grizzlies

Adam Pantozzi/Getty Images

Anthony Davis dropped 40 points and 20 rebounds in only 31 minutes as the Los Angeles Lakers cruised to their third straight win after beating the visiting Memphis Grizzlies 120-91 on Tuesday at Staples Center.

Davis, who sat out the entire fourth quarter, set numerous records and joined lofty company with his dominant night:

The Lakers outscored the Grizzlies by 34 points over the final three quarters thanks in part to Davis' efforts.

Los Angeles has rebounded nicely after losing its opener against the L.A. Clippers 112-102. The Lakers have since beaten the Utah Jazz, Charlotte Hornets and Grizzlies by an average of 19 points.

The Grizzlies fell to 1-3.

Notable Performances

Lakers F Anthony Davis: 40 points, 20 rebounds

Lakers G/F LeBron James: 23 points, 8 assists

Grizzlies PG Ja Morant: 16 points, 3 rebounds

Grizzlies C Jonas Valanciunas: 14 points, 11 rebounds

Grizzlies PF Jaren Jackson Jr.: 7 points, 6 rebounds

What's Next?

Memphis will return home to face the Phoenix Suns on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET. The Lakers will visit the Dallas Mavericks on Friday at 9:30 p.m.

