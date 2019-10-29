Lakers' LeBron James Sent Taco Truck to First Responders Fighting Getty Wildfire

Chris Elise/Getty Images

As wildfires continue to leave thousands of residents in Los Angeles without power and forced some to evacuate their home, LeBron James showed his thanks to first responders.

The Los Angeles Lakers star sent a taco truck to first responders who were helping to fight the Getty Fire.

James tweeted Monday that his family had to evacuate the area as a result of the fire and sent well-wishes to everyone affected by the situation:

Per CNN's Christina Maxouris and Holly Yan, the Getty Fire began Monday morning on the west side of the 405 Freeway. It became the third wildfire in the southern California area, along with the Kincade Fire and Tick Fire.

Mandatory evacuations were ordered for certain parts of the city, with an estimated 200,000 people forced out of their homes by the Kincade Fire near San Francisco's Bay Area, per Maxouris and Yan.