Lakers' LeBron James Sent Taco Truck to First Responders Fighting Getty Wildfire

Lakers' LeBron James Sent Taco Truck to First Responders Fighting Getty WildfireOctober 29, 2019
As wildfires continue to leave thousands of residents in Los Angeles without power and forced some to evacuate their home, LeBron James showed his thanks to first responders.
The Los Angeles Lakers star sent a taco truck to first responders who were helping to fight the Getty Fire.
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Hearing that LeBron James has sent a taco truck to feed lunch to the first responders fighting the Getty Fire today at their base camp. James, this morning, had this to say about their efforts: "It’s an amazing job what they do and their commitment with what’s going on right now"
James tweeted Monday that his family had to evacuate the area as a result of the fire and sent well-wishes to everyone affected by the situation:
Per CNN's Christina Maxouris and Holly Yan, the Getty Fire began Monday morning on the west side of the 405 Freeway. It became the third wildfire in the southern California area, along with the Kincade Fire and Tick Fire.
Mandatory evacuations were ordered for certain parts of the city, with an estimated 200,000 people forced out of their homes by the Kincade Fire near San Francisco's Bay Area, per Maxouris and Yan.
LeBron Details Fire Evacuation, Commends First Responders