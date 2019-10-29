Lakers' LeBron James Sent Taco Truck to First Responders Fighting Getty Wildfire

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistOctober 29, 2019

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 27: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers handles the ball against the Charlotte Hornets on October 27, 2019 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Chris Elise/NBAE via Getty Images)
Chris Elise/Getty Images

As wildfires continue to leave thousands of residents in Los Angeles without power and forced some to evacuate their home, LeBron James showed his thanks to first responders. 

The Los Angeles Lakers star sent a taco truck to first responders who were helping to fight the Getty Fire.

James tweeted Monday that his family had to evacuate the area as a result of the fire and sent well-wishes to everyone affected by the situation:

Per CNN's Christina Maxouris and Holly Yan, the Getty Fire began Monday morning on the west side of the 405 Freeway. It became the third wildfire in the southern California area, along with the Kincade Fire and Tick Fire. 

Mandatory evacuations were ordered for certain parts of the city, with an estimated 200,000 people forced out of their homes by the Kincade Fire near San Francisco's Bay Area, per Maxouris and Yan.

Related

    LeBron Details Fire Evacuation, Commends First Responders

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    LeBron Details Fire Evacuation, Commends First Responders

    Kyle Goon
    via Daily News

    Kyle Kuzma Nearing Return

    Vogel says it's possible Lakers forward (foot) could return during team's upcoming three-game road trip

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Kyle Kuzma Nearing Return

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Woj: 'Nobody Believes AD Is Not Staying' in LA

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Woj: 'Nobody Believes AD Is Not Staying' in LA

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Players Who Aren't Living Up to Their Reputations

    Five names who don't fit their identities anymore

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Players Who Aren't Living Up to Their Reputations

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report