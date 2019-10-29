Lakers News: Kyle Kuzma Could Return from Foot Injury on Upcoming Road Trip

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistOctober 29, 2019

SHENZHEN, CHINA - OCTOBER 12: #0 Kyle Kuzma of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on before the match against the Brooklyn Nets during a preseason game as part of 2019 NBA Global Games China at Shenzhen Universiade Center on October 12, 2019 in Shenzhen, Guangdong, China. (Photo by Zhong Zhi/Getty Images)
Zhong Zhi/Getty Images

Kyle Kuzma's much-anticipated season debut could come on the Los Angeles Lakers' upcoming road trip.

Lakers head coach Frank Vogel told reporters that Kuzma will travel with the team for their three-game road swing starting Friday against the Dallas Mavericks, and there's a possibility he plays before they return home on Nov. 8. 

Kuzma suffered a stress reaction in his foot while playing for USA Basketball this summer. The Lakers announced prior to the start of training camp he hadn't been cleared for full practice or game participation. 

Los Angeles ruled the 24-year-old out for the season opener against the Los Angeles Clippers two days before the Oct. 22 matchup. 

The Lakers have a high opinion of Kuzma's ability to fit in with their new superstar pairing of LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Marc Stein of the New York Times reported in June, before the deal with the New Orleans Pelicans, that Los Angeles was refusing to include the third-year forward in its offer for Davis. 

In 70 games last season, Kuzma ranked second on the Lakers with 18.7 points per contest. He also set a career high with an average of 2.5 rebounds and shot 45.6 percent from the field. 

The Lakers will play the Mavs, San Antonio Spurs (Nov. 3) and Chicago Bulls (Nov. 5) on their first extended road trip this season. 

