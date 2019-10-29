Nets' Kenny Atkinson Disputes ESPN Report Regarding Kyrie Irving's 'Mood Swings'

Brandon Dill/Associated Press

Brooklyn Nets coach Kenny Atkinson denied an ESPN report that said team officials are concerned with Kyrie Irving's "mood swings" and "funks."

"That is completely false," Atkinson told reporters Tuesday. "Strictly speaking on my observation, my experience with him, so far it's absolutely not true. ... From my perspective, I give Kyrie an A-plus for his consistency and his spirit and it's been great."

ESPN's Jackie MacMullan reported Irving has "mood swings" and some of his actions during the Nets' trip to China left the team "scratching their heads." According to MacMullan, "When Irving lapses into these funks, he often shuts down, unwilling to communicate with the coaching staff, front office and, sometimes, even his teammates."

Teammate Spencer Dinwiddie also spoke to reporters, denying any friction between Irving and his teammates.

"Quite frankly, I think the head-scratching incident happened from someone on the Rockets. It had nothing to do with us," Dinwiddie said, per Malika Andrews of ESPN.

Irving reportedly has had issues with teammates in the past during stops in Cleveland and Boston. The Celtics were a preseason NBA title contender before infighting engulfed their season, with Irving at the center of numerous conflicts behind the scenes—particularly with young teammates. Irving admitted in September that he "failed" as a leader in Boston.

DeAndre Jordan also said Irving, like all people, has mood swings but it doesn't affect the team:

What's clear, to this point, is that Irving is an enigmatic personality not unlike other superstars in the NBA. Given his coach and teammates' public support, it seems—regardless of what's reported—his move to the Nets could prove to be a successful marriage.