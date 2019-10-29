Lakers Rumors: Woj Says 'Nobody Believes Anthony Davis Is Not Staying' in LA

Chris Elise/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis is reportedly a virtual lock to re-sign with the team despite a player option in his contract that could make him an unrestricted free agent after the 2019-20 NBA season.

"Nobody believes Anthony Davis is not staying with the Lakers," ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on the latest edition of The Woj Pod (via Real GM), released Tuesday.

The 26-year-old Chicago native wouldn't commit to a long-term stay in L.A. after the team acquired him in a blockbuster trade with the New Orleans Pelicans in July.

"Honestly I'm focused on the season," he told reporters. "When I got traded here my goal was to bring a championship here with the team that we have, and when that time comes around next year, you can ask me that question and we'll revisit it. But right now, my focus is on this year and how I can help this team and help this organization become a championship team."

Davis would far and away be the most coveted player available next summer if he opted out of his contract. After a star-studded 2019 class, next year's group features far fewer top-end players with the San Antonio Spurs' DeMar DeRozan and Utah Jazz's Mike Conley among the biggest possible names.

That said, he's teamed up with LeBron James to create a championship contender with the Lakers, a storied franchise in one of the country's biggest markets. It'd be difficult to find a better situation.

Davis has already spoke about the benefit of playing alongside another elite player on a title hopeful after years of being the only go-to player in New Orleans.

"It takes a load off me," he said during the preseason. "It feels good knowing that you don't have to do much. Everybody has a role, and when you have guys all over the board who can score the basketball, you don't need to do everything every possession."

The Lakers are off to a 2-1 start, and they're listed as the co-favorite with the rival Los Angeles Clippers to win the 2020 NBA championship with +350 (bet $100 to win $350) odds, per Caesars Sportsbook.

All things considered, it'd be a surprise if Davis opened next season with a team other than the Lakers regardless of how the current campaign plays out.