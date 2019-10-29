Warriors' Steph Curry: 'Easy to Throw Darts at a Team Trying to Figure It Out'

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistOctober 29, 2019

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

The new-look Golden State Warriors were blown out twice to open the 2019-20 NBA season, but Steph Curry said the following after Monday night's 134-123 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans, per The Athletic's Anthony Slater:

"Everybody loves to label you when you're down, when you're losing. That's easy. It's easy to go on TV and say whatever you want. It's easy to throw darts at a team trying to figure it out. ... Say whatever you want to fill that 24-hour news cycle. It's cool with us."

       

