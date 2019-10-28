Tom Brady Addresses Speculation on Patriots Future; Wants to Play Till 45

Billie Weiss/Getty Images

Tom Brady does not want to talk about his future with the New England Patriots.

The 42-year-old quarterback Monday addressed rumors he is planning on departing New England after this season.

During Brady's weekly conversation with Westwood One's Jim Gray (h/t Pro Football Talk's Charean Williams), he responded:

"None of it is brought on by the things I've said. Again, I said last week, nothing has changed with my status of my team and my standing. I've really been focused on my job. A lot of the hype, a lot of the media speculation is just that. It's probably that time of year where you don't need to focus so much on the wins and losses. You start focusing on a lot of other things. The media has a right to do that. I certain don't. I'm focused on what I need to do this year. We're off to a good start. I want to capitalize here in the second half of the year. That's where I am personally."

Brady added "I don't know why" people are bringing up the future. Whether he continues with New England or elsewhere, Brady reiterated Monday his goal is to play until he's 45 years old.

In August, Brady signed a two-year extension that increased his 2019 salary to $23 million. However, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported (via NFL.com's Kevin Patra) at the time that the two years included in the new deal will "automatically void on the final day of the 2019 league year (March 17, 2020)."

As Rapoport said on Inside Training Camp Live:

"Someone can call Tom Brady at 4:01 at the start of the league year in 2020 and try to sign Tom Brady. All of this is factually correct. I will also add that the relationship between Brady and the Patriots is very good and the Patriots want to do everything they can to make sure that he plays well with them. But still, Tom Brady will be, if for just one second, a free agent after this season."

That loophole, paired with Brady's listing his Boston home for sale in August, has been enough for speculation to run rampant.

Brady has little reason to leave. His storied 20-year career with the franchise includes six Super Bowl titles, and the Patriots are 8-0 this year and well in line to become the first back-to-back champions since they won in the 2003 and 2004 seasons.

However, ESPN's Adam Schefter said on Get Up on Thursday that Brady's staying in New England is "the least likely" option between his remaining with the Patriots, retiring or playing elsewhere:

Perhaps the Patriots will win Super Bowl LIV and Brady will retire on top. Perhaps he and head coach Bill Belichick will continue to torment the NFL. The only sure bet is that whatever happens, it will be on Brady's terms.