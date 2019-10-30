These NBA Teams' Fast Starts Are Not Sustainable

2 of 5

Brian Sevald/Getty Images

Record: 2-2

Wins Over: Indiana Pacers (twice)

While 2-2 may not seem like that great of a start, the Pistons have yet to feature All-Star power forward Blake Griffin in their lineup following hamstring and knee soreness. Starting point guard Reggie Jackson has missed two games with a sore back, and rookie first-round pick Sekou Doumbouya has yet to make his debut following a blow to the head in practice that landed him in the concussion protocol.

Given all that, a .500 record looks pretty good for Detroit.

Here comes the bad news.

The Pistons desperately need Griffin, no matter what their record says. They finished the regular season and postseason just 2-7 without him last year, and they have few other scoring and playmaking options. If he is out for any considerable length of time, this team will fall far below .500.

"We're being very conservative with him and his soreness. We're used to playing without him," head coach Dwane Casey said, per Rod Beard of the Detroit News. "Everybody has to be ready and that's one of the reasons we went out and signed Markieff [Morris] and kept Christian Wood and Thon [Maker] is available. We're used to life without Blake; we'd rather have him, but we're used to life without him.”

Andre Drummond (21.0 points, 16.3 rebounds, 2.3 blocks) could be in line for a max contract this offseason, and Derrick Rose (21.5 points, 5.3 assists) remains one of the summer's best free-agent signings. Shooting guard Luke Kennard (18.3 points, 48.1 percent from three) appears ready to break out in Year 3.

Still, this is a team that ranks 20th in overall defense (107.6 defensive rating) and whose only two wins have come over the 0-3 Indiana Pacers. Griffin will help, but starting the season in street clothes isn't a good sign for a player with an extensive injury history.