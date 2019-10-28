67-Year-Old Bill Belichick Doesn't Shut Down Idea of Coaching into 70s

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

New England Patriots head coach captured his 300th career win (including playoffs) as an NFL head coach with the team's 27-13 victory over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, and on Monday, the 67-year-old didn't rule out going for Don Shula's all-time record of 347 wins.

During Belichick's weekly appearance on WEEI, he was asked about a previous comment he'd made in which he stated he wouldn't be like Marv Levy and coach into his 70s.

"When I said it, maybe I didn't know what 70 felt like," Belichick said on WEEI (h/t ESPN's Mike Reiss). "So I'm not really sure if that's an accurate statement today or not. At the time, I didn't feel that way. Now that I'm closer to that age, I don't know."

A change of heart from the coach known best for his adjustments isn't surprising, but it is probably disheartening for the other 31 teams—especially in the AFC.

Since taking over as head coach of the Patriots in 2000, Belichick has won six Super Bowls and appeared in nine Super Bowls. Most recently, he led New England to a 13-3 Super Bowl LIII victory over the Los Angeles Rams last season.

It's fitting that Belichick's 300th win came against the Browns, where he began as an NFL head coach from 1991-95. Cleveland's last playoff win came with Belichick in charge, beating the Patriots 20-13 in a Wild Card matchup on Jan. 1, 1995.

With 70 still two-plus years away, Belichick can simply focus on the season at hand. The Patriots are 8-0 and performing on both sides of the ball in a way that hasn't happened in the Belichick/Tom Brady era. New England's well-rounded dominance has them +200 favorites (bet $100 to win $200) to win Super Bowl LIV, according to Caesars Sportsbook.