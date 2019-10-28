Warriors GM Bob Myers on Kevin Durant Departure: 'Don't Sense Any Bitterness'

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

Despite Kevin Durant leaving the Golden State Warriors in free agency this summer, the Golden State Warriors believe both sides can just move on.

As general manager Bob Myers noted, the team has and will continue to honor Durant at the newly opened Chase Center to show there is no bad blood from the player's decision.

"I think the organization did a great job of saying, 'Yes, you were a part of this,'" Myers said, per Ramona Shelburne of ESPN. "He's in all these pictures. The overall feeling is positive from his side, positive from our side. I don't sense any bitterness. It's like, 'You're doing this, we're doing our thing.'"

There is no denying the impact Durant had over his three years with Golden State. The forward helped lead the team to three Western Conference titles and two NBA championships, winning Finals MVP both times.

He averaged 25.8 points per game during the regular season but 29.6 points per game in the playoffs.

While the Warriors began their dynasty before he arrived with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, among others, Durant was a key part of the team's success.

It seems the organization hasn't forgotten that, immortalizing him in pictures of the "Hamptons Five" and others.

CEO Joe Lacob also announced in July no player will wear No. 35 for again as long as he is around.

From the other perspective, Durant was able to win two titles with the Warriors before starting a new era of his career with the Brooklyn Nets. Though his time ended in heartbreak with an Achilles injury and a loss in the NBA Finals, he will likely think fondly of this part of his career.