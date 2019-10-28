Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa to Practice, Status vs. LSU Uncertain, Per Nick Saban

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

Tua Tagovailoa will return to practice this week, but Alabama head coach Nick Saban doesn't know whether his starting quarterback will suit up Nov. 9 against LSU.

"We're not making any predictions," Saban said Monday, per Alex Scarborough of ESPN. "... We'll have to see what he can do and evaluate his mobility and performance. You can't really predict any of those things. You just have to let it happen and see how it goes."

Tagovailoa underwent surgery on Oct. 20 to heal a high-ankle sprain and missed Saturday's game against Arkansas.

Alabama didn't miss the superstar last game as Mac Jones led a 48-7 rout over Arkansas, but the competition gets much tougher in the next game.

LSU jumped Alabama for the No. 1 spot in the latest Associated Press poll after a 23-20 win over Florida, the team's third win this season over a team that was ranked in the Top 10 at the time.

Joe Burrow leads an exciting Tigers offense that ranks in the top five nationally in both points and yards per game, something that could give the Crimson Tide a lot of trouble when the two teams meet.

However, Alabama will likely feel a lot more confident if Tagovailoa is under center.

The Heisman Trophy contender has been dominant when healthy this year, totaling 2,166 passing yards and 27 touchdowns with only throwing two interceptions in seven games. He also has two rushing scores for the No. 2 scoring team in college football.

Still, Saban said he won't rush the junior onto the field if he's not ready.

"We're not going to put him in a situation where he can't perform," the coach said Monday.

Tagovailoa underwent the same surgery on his ankle last year and returned after four weeks.