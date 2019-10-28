Cowboy Cerrone Talks Potential Fight vs. Conor McGregor in 2020

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

Donald Cerrone has said Conor McGregor has not signed a UFC contract to fight him, but the MMA star hopes to agree a deal soon.

McGregor recently said he was close to announcing his return to the Octagon after retiring from UFC last March.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Cerrone encouraged McGregor to put pen to paper so they could announce a fight for January 18.

"I think it's gonna happen this time," said Cerrone. "I really do. Conor's really serious about making a comeback."

Cowboy said he was "pumped" at the idea of facing the Irishman at the start of next year: "It's gonna be a fun fight! He's a great fighter. I'm not taking anything away from him by any means, he's got a lot of punching power ... and it should be a good time!"

Cerrone added: "Sign the damn man deal man, let's get this done!"

The Denver-born lightweight holds the record for the most victories in UFC, and he would be a well-matched opponent for McGregor.

At 36, Cerrone remains one of the best in the lightweight division, and the chance to defeat a superstar would appeal to him.

As an elite kickboxer, Cowboy would offer McGregor plenty of problems to solve in a potential bout, and Cerrone has the ability to give the Irish superstar his fifth MMA defeat.