Raiders HC Jon Gruden Compares Deshaun Watson to Michael Jordan After Texans Win

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistOctober 28, 2019

HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 27: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans throws a pass in the first half against the Oakland Raiders at NRG Stadium on October 27, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
Tim Warner/Getty Images

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson made one of the plays of the season during Sunday's 27-24 win over the Oakland Raiders, spinning out of what appeared to be a sure Arden Key sack, breaking right out of the pocket and throwing while being tackled for a nine-yard touchdown pass to Darren Fells in the fourth quarter.

It was one of many incredible plays by Watson on the evening, leaving Raiders head coach Jon Gruden dejected and impressed enough to compare the Houston quarterback to an NBA legend.

"What am I gonna say?" Gruden said after the contest, per Peter King of Pro Football Talk. "You see Michael Jordan, some of the great athletic plays, you gotta tip your hat to the guy."

It wasn't the first time that particular comparison has been made. His former head coach at Clemson, Dabo Swinney, said in Jan. 2017 that if the Cleveland Browns passed on Watson with the No. 1 overall pick in that year's NFL draft, it would be akin to "passing on Michael Jordan."

Watson has certainly emerged as one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL since that time, making a number of teams look foolish for passing on him. People don't evoke the name of Jordan lightly, after all.    

Related

    Jones Completes Packers Big 3

    Green Bay's 'Triple A' is finally being utilized correctly

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Jones Completes Packers Big 3

    Brad Gagnon
    via Bleacher Report

    Rodgers Leans on Jones to Enhance Packers Offense

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Rodgers Leans on Jones to Enhance Packers Offense

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report

    Baker Has Hope for Browns

    Mayfield staying positive after third straight loss: 'I still think we can turn it around'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Baker Has Hope for Browns

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    It's Time to Stop Doubting the 49ers

    ✅Run game ✅ Jimmy G rollin' ✅ Suffocating defense

    NFL logo
    NFL

    It's Time to Stop Doubting the 49ers

    Mike Freeman
    via Bleacher Report