Raiders HC Jon Gruden Compares Deshaun Watson to Michael Jordan After Texans Win

Tim Warner/Getty Images

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson made one of the plays of the season during Sunday's 27-24 win over the Oakland Raiders, spinning out of what appeared to be a sure Arden Key sack, breaking right out of the pocket and throwing while being tackled for a nine-yard touchdown pass to Darren Fells in the fourth quarter.

It was one of many incredible plays by Watson on the evening, leaving Raiders head coach Jon Gruden dejected and impressed enough to compare the Houston quarterback to an NBA legend.

"What am I gonna say?" Gruden said after the contest, per Peter King of Pro Football Talk. "You see Michael Jordan, some of the great athletic plays, you gotta tip your hat to the guy."

It wasn't the first time that particular comparison has been made. His former head coach at Clemson, Dabo Swinney, said in Jan. 2017 that if the Cleveland Browns passed on Watson with the No. 1 overall pick in that year's NFL draft, it would be akin to "passing on Michael Jordan."

Watson has certainly emerged as one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL since that time, making a number of teams look foolish for passing on him. People don't evoke the name of Jordan lightly, after all.