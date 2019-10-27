Report: Patrick Mahomes' Knee Structure Could Lead to Early Return from Injury

Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is reportedly recovering from his dislocated right kneecap ahead of schedule and is eyeing a return against the Tennessee Titans on Nov. 10.

Per NFL's Ian Rapoport, Mahomes' rehabilitation is said to have been helped by the anatomical makeup of his knee:

"Sources say it goes back to how Mahomes' knee is actually built. Because of the way his knee is configured—and how naturally loose his ligaments are—only one ligament in his knee was compromised by the scary injury, and that was just barely. None were torn. The fact that he didn't move when the original dislocation happened helped, as well."

It's added that "a layman would say Mahomes is double-jointed and his knee has built-in protection." As a result, he's on course for an "incredibly quick recovery."

Matt Moore will start Sunday's clash with the Green Bay Packers and is also likely to start versus the Minnesota Vikings at Arrowhead a week later.

According to Rapoport, Mahomes has an "outside chance" of being ready for the Vikings. The initial return date for the 2018 MVP was said to be the Nov. 18 meeting with the Los Angeles Chargers.

ESPN's Adam Schefter relayed the following:



The 24-year-old Mahomes was injured Oct. 17 in his team's 30-6 win over the Denver Broncos. The Chiefs then fortunately had a bye, so they remain 5-2.

On Sunday, they face a huge test against the 6-1 Packers. Last weekend, Green Bay crushed the Oakland Raiders, with Aaron Rodgers throwing five touchdowns (six total) and earning a perfect passer rating.

With the latest recovery timeline in mind, the Chiefs appear unlikely to be without their star man for long. It means Mahomes should be in peak condition come the crunch part of the season, as Kansas City seeks to improve on its run to the AFC Championship Game last season.