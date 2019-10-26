Russell Westbrook Passes Magic Johnson for 2nd on NBA Career Triple-Double List

Bill Baptist/Getty Images

Houston Rockets point guard Russell Westbrook is now second on the NBA's all-time triple-double list after posting 28 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds in a 126-123 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday.

Westbrook, who shot an efficient 9-of-17 from the field, passed former Los Angeles Lakers great Magic Johnson to take second alone. The Rockets point guard only trails Basketball Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson on the ledger now.

The 30-year-old has averaged a triple-double in each of his last three full seasons, which included an NBA MVP-winning performance in 2016-17.

Westbrook played for the Oklahoma City Thunder for 11 years before joining the Rockets in an offseason trade.

He opened his Houston career with a near triple-double against the Milwaukee Bucks thanks to 24 points, 16 rebounds and seven assists.

Westbrook had 34 triple-doubles last season, and there's early reason to believe he'll come close or even surpass that total this year. Earning the title of triple-double king is even feasible during the 2020-21 season if he keeps up last year's pace.

As for the Rockets, the offense featuring Westbrook and fellow NBA MVP James Harden will be near-impossible for teams to stop based off the first two games.

The Rockets scored 66 first-half points against the Bucks, who went 60-22 last year and finished first in scoring defense. They ended up losing 117-111 but returned to drop 126 on the Pels despite hitting just 13 of 45 three-pointers and committing 19 turnovers.

Westbrook, Harden and the Rockets return to the court on Monday at home against the Oklahoma City Thunder.