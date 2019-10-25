WWE Superstar Xavier Woods Out Up to a Year After Surgery on Achilles Injury

Jerod Harris/Getty Images

WWE Superstar Xavier Woods reportedly is expected to miss six months to one year after suffering an Achilles injury.

According to PWInsider (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Marc Middleton), Woods underwent surgery to repair a torn Achilles on Friday.

Woods suffered the injury while teaming with fellow New Day member Big E against The Revival at a WWE live event in Sydney, Australia, on Sunday.

Neither Woods nor WWE have confirmed the severity of the injury, but Woods did publicly state that he was injured earlier this week:

New Day—comprised of Woods, Big E and Kofi Kingston—has been together since 2014, and during that time it has developed into one of the most successful units in WWE history. New Day has won six Tag Team Championships together, and Kingston held the WWE Championship for several months this year before dropping it to Brock Lesnar.

If Woods does indeed miss a significant amount of time, it could lead to Kingston transitioning back into a tag team role alongside Big E. At WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia next week, New Day is scheduled to be part of the biggest Tag Team Turmoil match in WWE history, and it will almost certainly require Kofi to team with Big E.

WWE has barely mentioned Kingston's title loss since he fell to Lesnar in mere seconds earlier this month on SmackDown, but there were some clues on last week's SmackDown that an angle is in place.

Kofi seemed to be hiding some pent-up rage regarding the loss, and with Woods on the shelf, it is fair to wonder if that could lead to Kingston turning his back on Big E and going off on his own fully for the first time in five years.

Regardless of what it means for the future of New Day, Woods' injury is significant, and it will likely require some creative booking on WWE's part to work around it.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).