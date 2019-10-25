Mike D'Antoni Wants Rockets at '6 Seconds or Less' Pace with Russell Westbrook

Bill Baptist/Getty Images

Mike D'Antoni teams have always been known to push the tempo, and now that dynamic guard Russell Westbrook is in the mix, the Houston Rockets plan to push the ball up the court in a hurry.

"Six seconds or less, baby," D'Antoni said Friday of the Rockets' offensive strategy, according to ESPN's Tim MacMahon. "We're working on it."

Houston has two of the last three NBA MVPs in Westbrook and James Harden, with each possessing the ability to generate offense on their own. Thursday night against reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks offered the new-look Rockets their first chance to show what they can do.

Early on, the results were strong. Houston scored 66 points in the first to take a 16-point lead into the locker rooms. Unfortunately for the Rockets, though, they managed just 45 points in the second half as they suffered a 117-111 defeat.

Although they lost the game, it was clear they were eager to play fast. They scored 27 fast-break points, a total that matched their highest output from last season.

Westbrook and Harden spent three seasons (2009-12) as teammates with the Oklahoma City Thunder early in their careers. They have each spent recent seasons serving as ball-dominant playmakers, so this reunion could take some time for the pieces to fit together.

Once Westbrook gets some experience in D'Antoni's system, though, expect the Rockets to be flying up and down the court.