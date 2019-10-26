Liverpool vs. Tottenham: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Preview

Francisco Seco/Associated Press

Liverpool will be hoping to at least maintain their six-point lead over title rivals Manchester City at the Premier League summit when they welcome Tottenham Hotspur to Anfield on Sunday.

Spurs have won just three of their opening nine league games and lie 13 points behind the Reds. Jurgen Klopp's side have been the most consistent in England this term, and despite fluctuations in performance at the back, the Merseyside giants have the joint-best defensive record in the league.

Liverpool welcomed back goalkeeper Alisson Becker at Manchester United in their most recent Premier League match, and the stopper's return from a calf injury should strengthen communication in the back four.

Date: Sunday, October 27

Time: 4:30 p.m. GMT/12:30 p.m. ET

TV Info: Sky Sports Premier League (UK), NBC (U.S.)

Live Stream: Sky Go, NBC Sports App

Odds: Liverpool: 1-2, Spurs 26-5, draw 7-2 (per Caesars).

Preview

If Liverpool's performances have slipped in recent weeks, it's not compromised their ability to pick up points. The Reds were not at their best during recent away days at Manchester United and Genk, but Klopp's men excel at securing results.

Wednesday's 4-1 victory over Genk in the UEFA Champions League proved the European Cup holders don't need to be at their best to produce a convincing scoreline.

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Alisson's injury on the opening day against Norwich City has seen the clean sheets dry up, but they are expected to return now that the Brazilian is fit. Adrian proved to be an able deputy, but Klopp's defenders lacked their usual cohesion in the No. 1's absence.

Spurs' bumpy start has seen questions asked of Mauricio Pochettino and his players. The club has been on an upward curve since the Argentinian took control in north London in 2014, but Spurs' inability to win games this season has caused concerns.

Visionhaus/Getty Images

However, the team defeated Red Star Belgrade 5-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, a result Pochettino was in need of to relieve some pressure.

Speaking ahead of Sunday's clash between last season's Champions League finalists, Klopp said he doesn't know why Pochettino's men have suffered in terms of their recent results and performances, per BBC Sport:



"I can say nothing about their situation. How can I compare with our situation?

"It's not possible to judge from outside. Reporters always ask for your opinion on other clubs and players but you have to be in a situation to understand it.

"What I can say is what I saw on Tuesday night and that was a very good Tottenham team playing well."

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Spurs were excellent against Red Star, but Liverpool present the toughest challenge in English football. Winning points at Anfield has become a hopeless task for most teams, and the leaders are in a groove that allows them to deal with most opponents' strengths and weaknesses.

Pochettino's side will be boosted by Tuesday's victory, but Liverpool appear comfortable at the top of the league. As Manchester City continue to chase, the Anfield giants will feel the urgency to keep winning. Liverpool are collecting points like champions, and they will believe the destiny of the title is in their hands.

Prediction: Liverpool win 3-2.