Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Coy on Erling Haaland, Manchester United Rumours

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would not be drawn on the club's rumoured interest in Red Bull Salzburg striker Erling Haaland.

The coach was also asked about Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane earlier in the week, following a suggestion from former Red Devils team-mate Roy Keane that the club should sign him.

Per Goal's Chris Burton, he said: "I don't think it's the time now for me to talk about other teams' strikers. I spoke about Harry Kane yesterday and Erling today. I don't think it's right for me."

Solskjaer managed his Norwegian compatriot Haaland at his former club Molde, and under the United boss, the 19-year-old scored 20 goals in 50 matches. It has taken him just 18 games to surpass that tally for Salzburg since his move in January.

After scoring once in the five appearances he made for the Austrian side last season, he has embarked on an incredible run this campaign that has seen him plunder 20 goals and five assists in just 13 games.

He has four hat-tricks this season, including one on his UEFA Champions League debut against Genk. He also notched his second brace of the campaign against Napoli on Wednesday with a penalty and a header (U.S. and UK only, respectively):

In doing so, Haaland equalled a record held by Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema and became the competition's top scorer this season:

Given his exploits this season and Solskjaer's prior working relationship with him, it would come as little surprise if United were interested. What's more, the club are in desperate need of more firepower after they parted with Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez in the summer without replacing either.

United opened the campaign with a 4-0 win over Chelsea, but they've not scored more than once in their 12 matches since. Football writer Liam Canning expressed his frustration at the Red Devils in Thursday's 1-0 win at Partizan Belgrade:

Bottom line: a clinical striker is sorely needed at Old Trafford.