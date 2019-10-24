Cedi Osman, Cavaliers Agree to 4-Year, $31 Million Contract Extension

Fernando Medina/Getty Images

Cedi Osman has reportedly agreed to a four-year extension with the Cleveland Cavaliers worth $31 million, according to Marc Stein of the New York Times.

The 24-year-old is making $2.9 million this season and would have been a restricted free agent next summer if the two sides didn't agree to an extension.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.