Cedi Osman, Cavaliers Agree to 4-Year, $31 Million Contract Extension

Cedi Osman, Cavaliers Agree to 4-Year, $31 Million Contract ExtensionOctober 25, 2019
Fernando Medina/Getty Images
Cedi Osman has reportedly agreed to a four-year extension with the Cleveland Cavaliers worth $31 million, according to Marc Stein of the New York Times.
The 24-year-old is making $2.9 million this season and would have been a restricted free agent next summer if the two sides didn't agree to an extension.
