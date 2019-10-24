Cedi Osman, Cavaliers Agree to 4-Year, $31 Million Contract Extension

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistOctober 25, 2019

ORLANDO, FL - OCTOBER 23: Cedi Osman #16 of the Cleveland Cavaliers handles the ball against the Orlando Magic on October 23, 2019 at Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.
Fernando Medina/Getty Images

Cedi Osman has reportedly agreed to a four-year extension with the Cleveland Cavaliers worth $31 million, according to Marc Stein of the New York Times.    

The 24-year-old is making $2.9 million this season and would have been a restricted free agent next summer if the two sides didn't agree to an extension.

   

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

