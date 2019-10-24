Lakers News: Frank Vogel Thinks Rajon Rondo Will Start 'A Lot' of Games at PG

Ringo H.W. Chiu/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers are turning to a veteran point guard as they attempt to bounce back from an 0-1 start.

"I've given it a lot of thought and I think he'll be in the starting lineup a lot," head coach Frank Vogel said of Rajon Rondo on Thursday, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com. "I definitely envision a lot of games where he'll be the starting point guard."

Rondo did not play in the season-opening loss to the Los Angeles Clippers because of a sore calf, which put LeBron James into the position of de facto point guard for stretches.

It is unknown whether Rondo will be ready for Friday’s game against the Utah Jazz, but Vogel was impressed with what he saw in practice.

"He looked really good," Vogel said. "He looked fresher than everybody else. A little bounce in his step, which is good. But, you know, it's not how he feels today, it's how he feels after today's workload. Right? So we'll see how he responds to what he's doing today and make that decision tomorrow."

The offense can use a spark after the Lakers shot just 43.5 percent from the field and finished with 14 turnovers in the loss to the Clippers.

Rondo is one of the best point guards of his generation as a four-time All-Star, three-time assists champion and four-time All-Defensive selection, but he is 33 years old and more of a secondary playmaker at this point. Last season was his first with the Lakers, and he averaged 9.2 points, 8.0 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 1.2 steals a night in 46 games.

His shooting may be an issue as well. He connected on 40.5 percent of his field-goal attempts last season and is a career 31.5 percent shooter from beyond the arc. In an ideal world, the Lakers would surround James and Anthony Davis with knockdown three-point shooters who can take advantage of the spacing they naturally create.

Rondo does not fit the bill.

Still, he can provide veteran leadership, facilitate, run the break and match up with quicker ball-handlers to take some of the defensive responsibilities away from James during the early portion of the regular season.