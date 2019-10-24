Cowboys Trade Rumors: Michael Bennett Acquired from Patriots for 2021 Draft Pick

Steven Senne/Associated Press

Michael Bennett is on the move again.

The New England Patriots are trading the veteran defensive end to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for a 2020 seventh-round pick that can also be conveyed as a 2021 sixth-rounder, according to Adam Schefter and Jordan Schultz of ESPN.

It will be Bennett's fourth team since the 2017 season, when he registered 8.5 sacks for the Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks traded him to the Philadelphia Eagles in March 2018, and he posted nine sacks for them.

Despite that solid season, the Eagles traded him to the Patriots in March, and in six games with the Pats, he managed just 2.5 sacks and five tackles, starting just one game. And now he's in Dallas.

Recent issues in New England may have contributed to his short stay with the organization. Bennett was suspended last week for conduct detrimental to the team, reportedly stemming from a verbal confrontation with defensive line coach Bret Bielema.

"It's America. You can voice your opinion about how you feel about certain situations. That's what I did," Bennett told reporters about his "philosophical disagreement" with Bielema, per Mike Reiss of ESPN.

Bennett was getting fewer snaps than perhaps he was accustomed to, however.

"It's always an adjustment when you're not playing, just getting used to it," he said. "But we're winning, and that's the most important thing for me as a teammate. But I think as an individual, you always want to play more and make some more plays. So it's always that great balance between both."

Nonetheless, the Pats decided to part ways, a move that also has financial benefits for the team:

As for the 4-3 Cowboys, it gives the team quite the fleet of defensive ends, with Bennett joining starters DeMarcus Lawrence and Robert Quinn and backups Kerry Hyder and Dorance Armstrong. Bennett also has the ability to play in the interior in passing downs, giving the Cowboys some versatility in that regard.

Whether he wears out his welcome in Dallas will be another story entirely.