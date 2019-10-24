Oklahoma HC Lincoln Riley Says Coaching in NFL Isn't Part of His Bucket List

Jeffrey McWhorter/Associated Press

Oklahoma head football coach Lincoln Riley might be atop NFL teams' wish lists, but that doesn't mean he dreams of dominating on Sundays.

Riley appeared on the Dan Patrick Show on Thursday, saying coaching in the NFL is not on his bucket list.

"They see it as a stepping-stone deal. And that is true for players; for coaches, it's not," Riley said of the transition from college to the NFL. "College and the NFL are similar in a lot of ways. I don't know if you can say one is better than the other. I think it comes down to the individual person."

"I got into this thing wanting to be a high school coach," Riley continued. "That's what I wanted to do and not in my wildest dream would I even know or think that something like this would happen. So I don't know that I even have a bucket list."

