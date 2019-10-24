Astros' Brandon Taubman's Job Status Under Scrutiny After Roberto Osuna Comments

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistOctober 24, 2019

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 15: Roberto Osuna #54 of the Houston Astros pitches during the ninth inning against the New York Yankees in game three of the American League Championship Series at Yankee Stadium on October 15, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)
Mike Stobe/Getty Images

The Houston Astros are reportedly evaluating the job status of assistant general manager Brandon Taubman on the heels of controversial comments he made regarding closer Roberto Osuna after the Astros eliminated the New York Yankees in the American League Championship Series.

According to ESPN's Buster Olney, Major League Baseball is also investigating the circumstances surrounding Taubman's comments.

Sports Illustrated reported this week that during the celebration after the Astros eliminated the Yankees in Game 6 of the ALCS, Taubman yelled, "Thank God we got Osuna! I'm so f--king glad we got Osuna!" toward a group of female reporters, one of whom was wearing a purple bracelet for domestic violence awareness.

Osuna was suspended 75 games last season for violating MLB's policy against domestic violence. Charges against Osuna were dropped when the woman involved refused to testify, however.

Taubman's comments came after Osuna blew a two-run lead in the ninth inning of Game 6 against New York thanks to a two-run home run by Yankees first baseman DJ LeMahieu. Astros second baseman Jose Altuve hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth to send Houston to the World Series.

The Astros supported Taubman in a statement and called the Sports Illustrated report "misleading and completely irresponsible." The Astros added: "An Astros player was being asked questions about a difficult outing. Our executive was supporting the player during a difficult time. His comments had everything to do with the game situation that just occurred and nothing else."

However, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reported eyewitnesses said there were "no players in the area and no interviews were being conducted at the time."

Per Olney, the Astros' statement "infuriated" MLB officials and galvanized them to get to the bottom of the situation by interviewing those who were present.

Taubman has been part of the Astros organization since 2013 and previously served as the team's director of baseball operations with an emphasis on analytics.

The Astros fell behind 2-0 to the Washington Nationals in the World Series on Wednesday. Houston will look to cut the series deficit to 2-1 when it travels to Washington, D.C., to face the Nats in Game 3 on Friday.

Related

    The Historically Difficult Task Facing the Astros

    Houston Astros logo
    Houston Astros

    The Historically Difficult Task Facing the Astros

    Greg Rajan
    via HoustonChronicle.com

    'We'll Be Fine': Astros Confident in World Series Comeback

    Houston Astros logo
    Houston Astros

    'We'll Be Fine': Astros Confident in World Series Comeback

    USA TODAY
    via USA TODAY

    Yankees Stars Having Surgery 🤕

    • Hicks: Tommy John, out 8-10 months • Tanaka: Arthroscopic elbow surgery • Voit: Surgery to repair core muscles

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Yankees Stars Having Surgery 🤕

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report

    Zack Greinke Has Not Been in Command

    Houston Astros logo
    Houston Astros

    Zack Greinke Has Not Been in Command

    Beyond the Box Score
    via Beyond the Box Score