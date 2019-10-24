SF Giants Rumors: Astros' Joe Espada to Interview for Manager Job in Person

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistOctober 24, 2019

HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 13: Joe Espada #19 of the Houston Astros hits a ball before game two of the American League Championship Series against the New York Yankees at Minute Maid Park on October 13, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)
Bob Levey/Getty Images

Houston Astros bench coach Joe Espada will interview for the San Francisco Giants' managerial vacancy in person in the Bay Area on Thursday, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.

Thursday represents a travel day for the Astros as the 2019 World Series shifts from Houston to Washington, D.C. Game 3 will be played at Nationals Park on Friday at 8:07 p.m. ET.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

